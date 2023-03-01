HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi  

, ,

Both the teams are locking horns in the 17th match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2023) Karachi Kings on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat first at Rawalpindi Stadium.

It was the 17th match of ongoing mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the players of the both sides were quite excited for tonight clash.

A win today for either side would draw them level with Islamabad United to create a tie for third place at six points.