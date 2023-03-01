UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi Defeat Karachi Kings By 24 Runs

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2023 | 07:12 PM

HBL PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Karachi Kings by 24 runs  

Imad Wasim did fifty but the other batters could not stay longer to lead their side to meet the target in clash with Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi won the match by 24 runs Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

The Kings played well but they could not reach the target of 198 runs set by Peshawar Zalmi--in the match which was equally important for both sides for their ranking in the table.

Imad Wasim made 57 runs off 30 balls but other players could not stay there.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first at Rawalpindi Stadium.

It was the 17th match of ongoing mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the players of the both sides were quite excited before start of the match.

Related Topics

Peshawar Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Karachi Kings Event Habib Bank Limited Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

37 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat Show 2023

37 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

1 hour ago
 FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Amb ..

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Ambassador

2 hours ago
 flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion ..

Flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion for 2022

2 hours ago
 ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based ..

ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based therapy service to Al Ain Cent ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.