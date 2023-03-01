HBL PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Karachi Kings by 24 runs  

, ,

Imad Wasim did fifty but the other batters could not stay longer to lead their side to meet the target in clash with Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi won the match by 24 runs Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

The Kings played well but they could not reach the target of 198 runs set by Peshawar Zalmi--in the match which was equally important for both sides for their ranking in the table.

Imad Wasim made 57 runs off 30 balls but other players could not stay there.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first at Rawalpindi Stadium.

It was the 17th match of ongoing mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the players of the both sides were quite excited before start of the match.