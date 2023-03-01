UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi Give 198-run Target To Karachi Kings

HBL PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi give 198-run target to Karachi Kings  

Haseebulah Khan did fifty and pushed Zalmis to a strong position of 197 runs during tonight clash with Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi set the target of 198 runs for Karachi Kings in tonight fixure at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Muhammad Amir did excellent bolwing as he took three wickets in his initial overs but the Zalmis took control over the situation and continued to make runs. The Zalmi batters took thier side to a strong position of 197 runs.

Haseeb Ullah Khan played well and did fifty to support his side.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first at Rawalpindi Stadium.

It was the 17th match of ongoing mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the players of the both sides were quite excited for tonight clash.

A win today for either side would draw them level with Islamabad United to create a tie for third place at six points.

