UrduPoint.com

HE Minister XI Beats GCU VC XI By Four Runs In Cricket Match

Muhammad Rameez Published December 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

HE Minister XI beats GCU VC XI by four runs in cricket match

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Minister XI beat the Government College University, Lahore (GCU Vice Chancellor XI) by four runs in a friendly cricket match here at the University's Cricket Ground.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi led the GCU VC XI while Punjab Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun was seen in action from HE Minister XI.

Earlier, winning the toss HE Minister XI chose to bat first and posted 91 runs in just 12 overs.

Minister Raja Humayun played an unbeaten inning of 24 runs. IT University Lahore vice-chancellor Prof. Dr Sarfraz Khurshid also scored some quick runs from HE Minister XI.

The GCU VC XI failed to chase the score and surrendered at 87 runs. Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi was declared the Man of the Match for an unbeatable inning of 30 runs.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi said that this festival match between GCU and HED Punjab is being held for the second consecutive year; it turned out to be an excellent event to welcome winter and foster relationships between the university faculty and higher education officials.

Punjab Minister Raja Humayun said such informal interactions with universities through healthy sports activities would further improve the working of his department, and help understand issues of universities.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Sports Education Punjab Man GCU Event From Government

Recent Stories

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful ne ..

Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful neighborhood

27 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with record breaking 40-minute fir ..

42 minutes ago
 The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

44 minutes ago
 How TECNO has established itself as the leading Co ..

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Consumer brand of 2022 in Pakist ..

52 minutes ago
 NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchan ..

NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchange through Online Freelancing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.