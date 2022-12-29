HE Minister XI beats GCU VC XI by four runs in cricket match

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Minister XI beat the Government College University, Lahore (GCU Vice Chancellor XI) by four runs in a friendly cricket match here at the University's Cricket Ground.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi led the GCU VC XI while Punjab Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun was seen in action from HE Minister XI.

Earlier, winning the toss HE Minister XI chose to bat first and posted 91 runs in just 12 overs.

Minister Raja Humayun played an unbeaten inning of 24 runs. IT University Lahore vice-chancellor Prof. Dr Sarfraz Khurshid also scored some quick runs from HE Minister XI.

The GCU VC XI failed to chase the score and surrendered at 87 runs. Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi was declared the Man of the Match for an unbeatable inning of 30 runs.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi said that this festival match between GCU and HED Punjab is being held for the second consecutive year; it turned out to be an excellent event to welcome winter and foster relationships between the university faculty and higher education officials.

Punjab Minister Raja Humayun said such informal interactions with universities through healthy sports activities would further improve the working of his department, and help understand issues of universities.