Head Coach of Peshawar Zulmi M.Akram leaves city to attend funeral of his father

Head Coach of Peshawar Zulmi, Muhammad Akram has left the metropolis on account of sudden death of his father on a crucial time when the side has locked horns with Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League PSL Edition-5, 2020

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Head Coach of Peshawar Zulmi, Muhammad Akram has left the metropolis on account of sudden death of his father on a crucial time when the side has locked horns with Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League PSL Edition-5, 2020.

Muhammad Akram has left the metropolis for Rawalpindi to attend the funeral of his father, who passed away.

Chairman Peshawar Zulmi Javed Afridi has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of father of Muhammad Akram and said the whole team and its management share the grief of M. Akram.

