MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Head coach of Russia's hockey club Severstal Cherepovets Andrey Razin has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the club's press service told Sputnik.

"Razin has caught coronavirus," the press service said.

His assistant Evgeny Mikhalkevich will be an acting head coach until Razin's recovery.

Severstal's next match will be held on Friday against hockey club Vityaz from the city of Podolsk, Moscow Region.