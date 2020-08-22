UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Armenian Defense Industry Committee To Take Part In Army-2020 Forum - Yerevan

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Head of Armenian Defense Industry Committee to Take Part in Army-2020 Forum - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Chairman of the Armenian High-Tech Ministry's Defense Industry Committee Artak Davtyan will take part in the Army 2020 international defense industry forum, which opens this Sunday outside Moscow, a decree by the Armenian government said on Friday.

"Send Chairman of the Armenian High-Tech Industry Ministry's Defense Industry Committee Artak Davtyan to the Russian Federation from August 22 to 25 to participate in the sixth international defense industry forum Army-2020," the decree read.

Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, a sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others.

This year, the event is scheduled to begin this Sunday and run through September 5. It will present over 730 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment, as well as 27,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection. This year, over 70 countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum. For the first time, its duration has been increased from six to seven days.

Related Topics

World Army Moscow Russia Tank August September Sunday 2020 Event From Government Industry Race

Recent Stories

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

20 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

35 minutes ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

2 hours ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

2 hours ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

2 hours ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.