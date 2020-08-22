Head of Armenian Defense Industry Committee to Take Part in Army-2020 Forum - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Chairman of the Armenian High-Tech Ministry's Defense Industry Committee Artak Davtyan will take part in the Army 2020 international defense industry forum, which opens this Sunday outside Moscow, a decree by the Armenian government said on Friday.

"Send Chairman of the Armenian High-Tech Industry Ministry's Defense Industry Committee Artak Davtyan to the Russian Federation from August 22 to 25 to participate in the sixth international defense industry forum Army-2020," the decree read.

Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, a sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others.

This year, the event is scheduled to begin this Sunday and run through September 5. It will present over 730 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment, as well as 27,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection. This year, over 70 countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum. For the first time, its duration has been increased from six to seven days.