Head of International Olympic Committee to Visit Japan July 9 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach is due to visit Japan on July 9, the Japanese tv station TBS reported.

Previously, it was reported that his visit would take place on July 12.

Bach's visit was initially scheduled for May to mark the start of the Olympic torch relay in Hiroshima and then postponed to mid-June. Upon his arrival, Bach will have to isolate for three days.