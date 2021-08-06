UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:42 PM

Head of IOC Says New Sports Become Important Part of Olympic Program

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said that he was satisfied with the debut of several sports at the Tokyo Olympic Games

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, karate, surfing, rock climbing and skateboarding are presented for the first time in the Olympic program.

"New urban sports have indeed become an important part of the Olympic program. There was a lot of skepticism regarding skateboarding, for example. Skepticism, including from our side.

Will skaters respect our rules, will they become part of the Olympic family, will they follow our values?" Bach said at a press conference.

The Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed for a year in 20202 due to coronavirus pandemic, kicked off on July 23 and will last through August 8 under strict restrictive measures to prevent the spread of the disease. It is panning out as the largest Olympic Games in terms of sports varieties, boasting 33 new types of competition.

