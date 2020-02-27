UrduPoint.com
Hearing In WADA-RUSADA Arbitration To Be Closed To Public, Held After April 2020 - CAS

Thu 27th February 2020

Hearing in WADA-RUSADA Arbitration to be Closed to Public, Held After April 2020 - CAS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The hearing in an arbitration procedure between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) conducted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will be closed to public and will be held sometime after April 2020, the CAS said on Thursday.

"The hearing, which will not take place before the end of April 2020, will not be held in public due to the absence of an agreement between all parties concerned," the CAS said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the statement, the panel of arbitrators "have admitted the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), and various individual Russian athletes as intervening parties in this arbitration procedure.

"

In December last year, WADA labeled RUSADA as non-compliant with the world anti-doping code and suspended Russian athletes for four years from competing in major international events under the national flag, along with imposing a range of other restrictions, over the agency's alleged manipulations with the data of the national anti-doping laboratory in Moscow.

Since RUSADA officially notified WADA about its disagreement with the decision, the dispute was referred to the CAS.

