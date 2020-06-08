UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearing Opens As Man City Appeal Two-year European Ban

Muhammad Rameez 33 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 08:57 PM

Hearing opens as Man City appeal two-year European ban

Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition opened before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday by video conference, a court official told AFP

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition opened before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday by video conference, a court official told AFP.

City are accused of overstating sponsorship revenue to hide their failure to comply with UEFA's financial fair-play (FFP) rules between 2012 and 2016. In addition to the ban, they were also fined 30 million Euros ($34 million, �27 million).

"The hearing has started well and the video conference is working well," Matthieu Reeb, the secretary general of the Lausanne-based CAS, said.

The remote hearing, which pits Manchester City against UEFA lawyers, opened 09:00 local time (0700 GMT) and is scheduled to last three days before closing on Wednesday evening.

Reeb said a decision could announced in July.

Even if City's appeal to CAS fails, the English champions could present a further appeal before the Swiss Federal Court, also based in Lausanne.

UEFA's case was prompted by a series of leaked emails published by German magazine Der Spiegel in 2018 that seemed to show how City manufactured extra sponsorship revenue from a series of companies with connections to the club's Abu Dhabi-based owner Sheikh Mansour.

Under the Sheikh's ownership, City's fortunes have been transformed, winning four Premier League titles in the past eight years.

However, the billions invested in players and managers have not yet delivered the club's first Champions League title.

City are still involved in this season's competition and will be allowed to compete should the 2019/20 edition of the Champions League return in August, no matter the outcome of the appeal.

Another European powerhouse, Italian club AC Milan, has already been excluded from European competitions for failing to comply with the FFP rules, after losing their appeal to CAS in June 2019.

A two-season ban from the competition would represent a huge blow to City's prestige, finances and hope of keeping manager Pep Guardiola and key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

"Two years would be long. One year is something I might be able to cope with," De Bruyne told Het Laatste Nieuws last month.

City banked 93 million euros from prize money and television rights alone by reaching the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League.

The further loss of gate receipts and commercial revenue would make it extremely difficult for the club to meet FFP regulations without cutting costs.

- Harder line - City have steadfastly rejected UEFA's allegations.

"Based on our experience and our perception, this seems to be less about justice and more about politics," said CEO of the City Football Group Ferran Soriano.

UEFA has been under pressure, most publicly from La Liga president Javier Tebas, to impose a harder line on clubs backed by states, such as City and Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.

European football's governing body also have plenty riding on the case. If they lose the appeal, the FFP regulations would be undermined.

A delayed outcome would leave a cloud hanging over the return of the Premier League season.

City seem certain to secure Champions League qualification on the field with a 12-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United.

If they are excluded, fifth would be good enough for the riches of next season's Champions League, which are all the more valuable during the economic crisis caused by coronavirus.

Just six points separate United from Crystal Palace in 11th, leaving plenty to play for in the final nine rounds of matches of the season once the Premier League restarts on June 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Football Lawyers German Lausanne Manchester Lead Money Manchester United June July August 2016 2018 2019 TV All From PSG Manchester City Premier League AC Milan Billion Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

43 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Isa's petition till ..

30 seconds ago

NAB submits progress report in Narowal sports city ..

31 seconds ago

Egypt still backing Libyan strongman Haftar, for n ..

33 seconds ago

How WTO chooses new chief

36 seconds ago

MH17 suspect's lawyers say pandemic styming defenc ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.