'Heartbreaking': Olympic Torch Events Downscaled Over Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:48 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo 2020 organisers said Tuesday they had taken the "heartbreaking" decision to scale back parts of the Olympic torch relay due to the coronavirus, but stressed that spectators would still be allowed to watch from the roadside.

Chief executive Toshiro Muto told reporters that the "grand start" of the torch relay from the disaster-hit Fukushima province would take place without spectators "in order to prevent the spread of infections".

Any spectators who are feeling unwell will be asked not to watch from the roadside and torch-bearers with high temperatures will be barred from taking part, Tokyo 2020 said.

"Please be careful to avoid forming crowds," organisers urged, saying the programme could be changed in the event of "excessive congestion".

The moves come as doubts increase whether the Games can open as planned on July 24, with the coronavirus decimating the global sports Calendar, including Olympic qualifying events, and curtailing international travel.

Muto reiterated the Olympics would go ahead "as planned", although he acknowledged that "situations are changing from hour to hour".

