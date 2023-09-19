Open Menu

Heartwarming Moment As Ronaldo Meets Young Fan During Al-Nassr's Tehran Visit

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Heartwarming moment as Ronaldo meets young fan during Al-Nassr's Tehran visit

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo made a young Iranian fan's dream come true during the Al-Nassr's visit to Tehran for their AFC Champions League clash against Persepolis on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival to the Iranian capital, Ronaldo was welcomed with a thunderous reception from adoring fans who chanted his name and enthusiastically waved to their football hero.

However, a touching moment was captured on video which went viral on social media, showing an Iranian child in tears after being unable to meet the football legend. The emotional clip caught the attention of the Al-Nassr Football Club's management.

https://twitter.com/ahmed_alshmrani/status/1703809658685641120?s=48&t=ZDee3xmTnmDx_tvUcALw8g Responding swiftly to the outpouring of support for the young fan, the club arranged a meeting of the child with Cristiano Ronaldo personally.

In a heartwarming encounter, the child had the opportunity to take pictures with his idol, received a signed T-shirt, and, most notably, performed the famous 'Siu' celebration in front of Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr FC shared this touching moment on their official social media accounts, emphasizing the deeper significance of football. In a tweet, they wrote, "Football is not just a game. It is much bigger than that. Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia and its star Ronaldo embody that."https://x.com/alnassrfc_en/status/1703879998833066386?s=48&t=T_rhG7zp976aLuOfjCqtjA

