Heat close out 76ers, Mavericks and Suns go into Game 7

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) --:Jimmy Butler scored 32 points to help the Miami Heat march into the Eastern Conference finals after beating the Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 in Game 6 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal on Thursday.

The Heat will touch the conference finals floor for the second time in three seasons, while the Sixers swallowed the home loss witnessing James Harden and Joel Embiid's terrible performance.

Despite starting forward Danny Green exiting in the first quarter due to a bad-looking left knee injury, the Sixers managed to deliver a tight first half as they only fell one point behind at halftime.

Coming back from the locker room, the Heat took immediate control of the game. Butler scored 14 points in the third quarter and led the Heat with a 19-4 run. The Sixers struggled to narrow the gap to 11 points before the fourth quarter thanks to Shake Milton and Tobias Harris' tough fadeaway jumpers.

The Heat kept the hot hands at the beginning of the last 12 minutes to enlarge the gap to 20. In the crucial moment, Gabe Vincent's 3-pointer and Butler's layup resisted the Sixers' late comeback, helping the Heat seal the victory.