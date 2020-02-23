UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heat Crush Cavaliers, Honour Wade

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Heat crush Cavaliers, honour Wade

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Miami broke the franchise record for points in the first half en route to a 124-105 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on a night when the Heat retired the jersey of guard Dwyane Wade.

The Heat led 82-52 at the halftime to produce its best half in history after making 14 of their first 17 shots to start the NBA contest.

At halftime, the Heat honoured the 38-year-old Wade whose No. 3 jersey was retired and raised to the rafters at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Thirteen time all-star Wade helped Miami to three NBA championships and is the organization's all-time leader in games, points, assists and steals.

Playing without top scorer Jimmy Butler, the Heat shot 77 percent in the first half against the last-place Cavaliers.

Kendrick Nunn tallied 24 points and eight assists to lead seven Miami players who scored in double figures. Duncan Robinson added 19, Kelly Olynyk 17 and Goran Dragic 16 for the Heat, who improved to 23-3 at home.

Bam Adebayo had 15, and Derrick Jones and Jae Crowder each had 13.

The Heat shot 57 percent from the field overall and connected on 19 of 40 three-pointers.

Cedi Osman had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Collin Sexton added 17 points and Tristan Thompson scored 16 for the Cavaliers who own the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin love rested his ailing Achilles on the second game of back-to-backs for Cleveland, who have lost seven of their last nine games.

Related Topics

Thompson Lead Cleveland Miami From Best Top Love

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

10 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.