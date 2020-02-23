Heat crush Cavaliers, honour Wade

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Miami broke the franchise record for points in the first half en route to a 124-105 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on a night when the Heat retired the jersey of guard Dwyane Wade.

The Heat led 82-52 at the halftime to produce its best half in history after making 14 of their first 17 shots to start the NBA contest.

At halftime, the Heat honoured the 38-year-old Wade whose No. 3 jersey was retired and raised to the rafters at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Thirteen time all-star Wade helped Miami to three NBA championships and is the organization's all-time leader in games, points, assists and steals.

Playing without top scorer Jimmy Butler, the Heat shot 77 percent in the first half against the last-place Cavaliers.

Kendrick Nunn tallied 24 points and eight assists to lead seven Miami players who scored in double figures. Duncan Robinson added 19, Kelly Olynyk 17 and Goran Dragic 16 for the Heat, who improved to 23-3 at home.

Bam Adebayo had 15, and Derrick Jones and Jae Crowder each had 13.

The Heat shot 57 percent from the field overall and connected on 19 of 40 three-pointers.

Cedi Osman had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Collin Sexton added 17 points and Tristan Thompson scored 16 for the Cavaliers who own the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin love rested his ailing Achilles on the second game of back-to-backs for Cleveland, who have lost seven of their last nine games.