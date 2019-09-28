Heat is on Coleman and world championships organisers

Controversial US sprinter Christia Coleman's bid for 100m gold takes centre stage at the World Championships on Saturday as endurance athletes prepare for another battle with Doha's punishing heat and humidity

Coleman will aim to clinch his first major championship outdoor title at the Khalifa Stadium, just weeks after escaping a lengthy anti-doping ban because of a technicality.

Coleman has received strong public backing from world athletics chief Sebastian Coe, who has defended the American sprinter's right to be regarded as a clean athlete.

The 23-year-old from Tennessee narrowly avoided a ban after failing to properly notify drug testers of his whereabouts on three occasions in a 12-month period -- an offence normally punishable by a one-year suspension.

"We have to be very careful not to play fast and loose with the reputation of athletes," Coe said on Friday following criticism of Coleman by US sprinting legend Michael Johnson.

"I am pleased Coleman is here and I want to make sure he is given every opportunity to be one of the faces of these Championships," the IAAF president added.

Coleman, who was the only runner to duck inside 10 seconds in Friday's opening heats, has angrily denied any suggestion he is guilty of taking performance-enhancing drugs.

He refused to speak to reporters on Friday after cruising through his heat.

On Saturday one of his main challenges is likely to come from veteran Justin Gatlin, the 37-year-old defending champion.