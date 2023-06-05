UrduPoint.com

Heat Rally To Beat Nuggets 111-108, Level NBA Finals At 1-1

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 05, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Heat rally to beat Nuggets 111-108, level NBA Finals at 1-1

Denver, June 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Miami Heat surged past the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter for a 111-108 victory that leveled the NBA Finals at one game apiece on Sunday.

Gabe Vincent scored 23 points and Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo scored 21 points apiece for Miami, who withstood a 41-point performance from Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to get the win.

In a game of swinging shifts of momentum, the Heat had the last word, rallying from a 15-point first-half deficit and out-scoring the Nuggets 36-25 in the final period as they silenced the crowd of 19,537 at Ball Arena.

Adebayo sealed it with a pair of free-throws with 48.

3 seconds remaining.

Denver had a last chance to tie it but Jamal Murray missed a three-pointer.

Miami, who came through two play-in games and are trying to become the first eighth-seeded team to win the title, host game three of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday.

Western Conference top seeds Denver are trying to lift the Larry O'Brien championship trophy for the first time.

Although Miami battled through a tough season, they are in the finals for a seventh time in search of a fourth title.

The Nuggets had never before reached the championship series.

