Heavy downpour halts Afghanistan-Australia match at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A heavy downpour halted the Australia-Afghanistan fixture in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium on late Friday evening.

Earlier, Afghanistan scored 273-10 in their innings and set Australia a target of 274 runs to secure a place in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy.

Australia are 109-1 in 12.5 overs.

The DLS par score is 56 and Australia are 53 runs ahead of Afghanistan. The team must play at least 20 overs in the innings to make DLS effective.

The rain has dampened hopes of Afghanistan to make to the maiden semi-final of an ICC event.