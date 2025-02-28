Heavy Downpour Halts Afghanistan-Australia Match At Gaddafi Stadium
Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A heavy downpour halted the Australia-Afghanistan fixture in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium on late Friday evening.
Earlier, Afghanistan scored 273-10 in their innings and set Australia a target of 274 runs to secure a place in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy.
Australia are 109-1 in 12.5 overs.
The DLS par score is 56 and Australia are 53 runs ahead of Afghanistan. The team must play at least 20 overs in the innings to make DLS effective.
The rain has dampened hopes of Afghanistan to make to the maiden semi-final of an ICC event.
Recent Stories
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Heavy downpour halts Afghanistan-Australia match at Gaddafi Stadium1 minute ago
-
Meeting held for South Asian Games2 hours ago
-
GIKI holds Squash Championship2 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exiting tournament?2 hours ago
-
FIH Hockey Nations Cup in June3 hours ago
-
Meeting held for South Asian Games3 hours ago
-
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium3 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan set 274-run target for Australia3 hours ago
-
Barre hopes to take France form to Stade Francais' Top 14 'operation survival'11 hours ago
-
PSG host Lille with Champions League blockbuster on the horizon11 hours ago
-
Man City, Man Utd turn to FA Cup glory to save poor seasons11 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships results20 hours ago