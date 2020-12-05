The women's World Cup super-G races at Saint-Moritz this weekend were cancelled on Saturday after heavy snowfall and wind rendered conditions at the iconic Swiss resort's piste too risky, organisers announced

Organisers called off the fifth leg of the season, scheduled for Saturday, following more than 50 centimetres (1.5 feet) of snowfall since Friday.

They later announced Sunday's race had also been scrapped.

These were to have been the first speed tests of the World Cup season.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova leads the overall standings by 185 points from Michelle Gisin on the back of wins in three of the opening four races.

Three-time overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin has elected to skip Saint-Moritz to focus on the giant slalom and slalom.