Heavy Traffic Jams in Tokyo as Residents Leave City Before Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) On the first day off linked to the Olympics, high-speed highways leading out of Tokyo have been clogged with miles-long traffic jams as residents rush to leave the city hosting the international sports event under a COVID-19 emergency, the Japan Road Traffic Information Center (JARTIC) indicates.

The traffic congestion emerged on the Chuo, Kanetsu, and Tomei expressways, which link Tokyo with other prefectures, according to the JARTIC. The Chuo expressway leads to the Yamanashi prefecture, where the famous mount Fuji is situated, and the Nagano prefecture, and the traffic jam there is over 25 miles long, the NHK broadcaster reported. The Kanetsu expressway connects Tokyo with the coast of the Sea of Japan and the Niigata prefecture and sees some 24 miles of the traffic congestion.

The Tomei expressway heading to the Pacific coast and the ancient capital of Kamakura has encountered 22 miles of traffic jams.

The Olympics days off were introduced ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games to boost domestic tourism by enabling the Japanese to visit the capital. When the Games were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic, the days off were also delayed for one year.

Now, Tokyo residents seem to be reluctant to stay in the capital, as the competitions will be held without spectators, and all the mass celebratory and cultural events have been canceled. The Japanese capital is currently also experiencing an extremely hot weather.

The 2020 Olympics will be declared open on Thursday, July 23.