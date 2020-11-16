Dubai Public Prosecution’s Heba Sami has won the table tennis title and Suad Yousuf Saeed of Dubai Police has clinched the bowling crown among Emiratis in the opening week of the 2020 Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th November, 2020) Dubai Public Prosecution’s Heba Sami has won the table tennis title and Suad Yousuf Saeed of Dubai Police has clinched the bowling crown among Emiratis in the opening week of the 2020 Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament.

Held under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament is organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council and participation is open to all Emirati and non-Emirati ladies working in the government, semi-government and private sectors.

Rawda Al Mahrezi, Chairman of the Women's Sports Committee, and Fawzia Faridoon, Head of the Women's Sports Section at the Council, crowned the medal winners of the first week of action.

Heba Sami defeated Mona Al Sahlawi of ENOC in the Emirati women’s table tennis final, while Fatima Mohammed of Dubai Municipality took the bronze medal. In the non-Emirati table tennis competition, Sondos Salem of Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA) defeated her RTA Ma Bermadette for the title, while Yolanda of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services finished third.

In the bowling competition, Suad Yousef Saeed finished ahead of Dubai Municipality’s Fatima Sabeel in the Emirati category, and Sheikha Aba Bangit of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing came third.

In the non-Emirati category, Lady Liz-Ann of FAME Training Institute took the top honours, while Aura Michello of Idea Art Interior took silver and Jennifer Mamoun of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing got the bronze.

In the 3km Road Run, which took place on Saturday, Dubai Police’s Mariam Mubarak finished ahead of Rawda Al Mansouri of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, while Noura Jassim of State Security took the bronze. In the non-Emirati category, Latifa Saroukh topped the podium ahead of Sarra Lajnef of Sarra Lajnef Sports Services, and Shantee Shingraj of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

This year, because of COVID-19, team sports are not part of the competitions due to the need to maintain social distancing, as mandated by COVID-19 safety regulations and protocols. Instead, competitions are taking place in six individual sports: bowling, road race (run), cycling, badminton, CrossFit, and table tennis.

The competitions on November 8 and will finish November 21, when the badminton champions will be crowned. The cycling competitions will take place on November 17 on the Nad Al Sheba cycling track, while the CrossFit championship will take place on November 20 at the Max & Aegle fitness centre in Meydan.