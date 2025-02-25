Open Menu

HEC All Pakistan Women’s Handball Championship Starts

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) After a colorful ceremony at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), the HEC All Pakistan Women’s Handball Championship began in which ten teams, including HEC, Punjab, KPK, Azad Kashmir, WAPDA and Army were participating.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir, while the guests of honor were Director sports HEC Javed Memon, Olympian and former player of Pakistan Hockey Team Junaid Khawaja and President Pakistan Handball Federation Haji Shafique.

Olympian and former player of Pakistan Hockey Team Junaid Khawaja said that he was very happy to be at this event.

He announced that soon, in collaboration with the HEC, I will establish a academy for students of the university so that they can further brush up their talent.

President Pakistan Handball Federation and Secretary Asia Handball Federation Haji Shafique spoke about the performance of Pakistan Handball team in Olympics and Asian Games.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary of the Pakistan Handball Federation Saqlain Kousar, Director Sports Punjab University Dr Shabbir Sarwar, alumni executive members, heads of all departments of the university and a large number of students.

