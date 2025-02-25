HEC All Pakistan Women’s Handball Championship Starts
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) After a colorful ceremony at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), the HEC All Pakistan Women’s Handball Championship began in which ten teams, including HEC, Punjab, KPK, Azad Kashmir, WAPDA and Army were participating.
The chief guest of the ceremony was Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir, while the guests of honor were Director sports HEC Javed Memon, Olympian and former player of Pakistan Hockey Team Junaid Khawaja and President Pakistan Handball Federation Haji Shafique.
Olympian and former player of Pakistan Hockey Team Junaid Khawaja said that he was very happy to be at this event.
He announced that soon, in collaboration with the HEC, I will establish a academy for students of the university so that they can further brush up their talent.
President Pakistan Handball Federation and Secretary Asia Handball Federation Haji Shafique spoke about the performance of Pakistan Handball team in Olympics and Asian Games.
The ceremony was attended by Secretary of the Pakistan Handball Federation Saqlain Kousar, Director Sports Punjab University Dr Shabbir Sarwar, alumni executive members, heads of all departments of the university and a large number of students.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
More Stories From Sports
-
HEC All Pakistan Women’s Handball Championship starts5 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take a major hit9 minutes ago
-
Table tennis legend Asim Qureshi trains youngsters at coaching camp26 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral31 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, South Africa faces dela ..1 hour ago
-
Waqas, Ayyan bag National Tenpin Bowling C’ship men's double title2 hours ago
-
Shooting Gala's closing ceremony held4 hours ago
-
Injured Martin to miss MotoGP season opener5 hours ago
-
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener6 hours ago
-
Ravindra’s century steers Kiwis to victory against Bangladesh17 hours ago
-
Marseille president Longoria says 'no corruption' in Ligue 1 after outburst16 hours ago
-
Orangi Star, Sun CC secure victories in Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament16 hours ago