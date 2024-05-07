HEC, Army Move National Challenge Cup Semis
Muhammad Rameez Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Army moved in the semifinals of the 2023 National Challenge Cup (NCC) here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday
HEC defeated KRL in the first quarterfinal by 1-0. Farrukh scored the goal for HEC.
Pakistan Army outplayed Pakistan Navy by 1-0 in the second quarterfinal. Qadeer Hussain scored the goal for Army.
