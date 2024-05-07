HEC, Army move National Challenge Cup semis

Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Army moved in the semifinals of the 2023 National Challenge Cup (NCC) here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

HEC defeated KRL in the first quarterfinal by 1-0. Farrukh scored the goal for HEC.

Pakistan Army outplayed Pakistan Navy by 1-0 in the second quarterfinal. Qadeer Hussain scored the goal for Army.