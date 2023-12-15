Open Menu

HEC Cricket Team To Participate In PCB Grade-I Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 15, 2023 | 05:42 PM

HEC cricket team to participate in PCB Grade-I tournament

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) first time ever, has qualified for participation in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Grade-I Cricket Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) first time ever, has qualified for participation in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Grade-I Cricket Tournament.

For the first time, HEC student players team is taking part in the President Trophy (First Class) and President Cup One Day Cricket among the top eight domestic teams.

Previously, the HEC team played Grade-II Cricket, but has now been selected to play Grade-I Cricket, which is one of the premier domestic tournaments.

PCB considered HEC to participate in the Grade-I Cricket owing to its performance in Grade-II tournament (Patron’s Trophy) 2018-19 wherein HEC clinched 2nd position and promotion of cricket in universities by consistent arrangement of cricket tournaments among university students.

On this remarkable achievement, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed commended the remarkable performance of HEC contingent.

Referring to the team performance in National Games Quetta 2023, he said, “we are continuously taking measures to promote university sports with a clear focus on training and development of student players,” adding that HEC has produced various national and international cadre male and female cricketers.

The Chairman said HEC has included cricket in Talent Hunt Youth Sports League which is a Prime Minister’s Youth Programme initiative.

He noted that “our previous experience of conducting trials across the country has enabled us to organise cricket trials in Lahore and Karachi to select a team of 20 players for Grade-I Cricket tournament.”

It is worth mentioning that HEC will sooner be initiating nationwide Cricket Talent Hunt trials in 25 locations for both boys and girls aged 15-25 years.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Lahore Prime Minister Quetta Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports Student Male Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Top

Recent Stories

PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewel ..

PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewell to traditional processes:MD

3 minutes ago
 Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police e ..

Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police entry into premises of the dist ..

11 minutes ago
 Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aam ..

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aamir Jamal's six-fer on Test deb ..

48 minutes ago
 PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, ..

PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, IPM

7 minutes ago
 Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to E ..

Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to Elevate Your Gameplay

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post partners with Dayspring to launch gr ..

Pakistan Post partners with Dayspring to launch groundbreaking research journal

7 minutes ago
BISP holds roundtable discussion on promoting part ..

BISP holds roundtable discussion on promoting partnerships with civil society or ..

7 minutes ago
 Air Arabia operates direct flights between Colombo ..

Air Arabia operates direct flights between Colombo, Abu Dhabi

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani delegation explores agri tech cooperatio ..

Pakistani delegation explores agri tech cooperation in Gansu, China

23 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 26 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 26 paisa against Dollar

24 seconds ago
 Stocks attempt to extend Fed-fuelled rally

Stocks attempt to extend Fed-fuelled rally

26 seconds ago
 Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches ..

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches in Pakistan for 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports