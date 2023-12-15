HEC cricket team to participate in PCB Grade-I tournament

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) first time ever, has qualified for participation in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Grade-I Cricket Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) first time ever, has qualified for participation in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Grade-I Cricket Tournament.

For the first time, HEC student players team is taking part in the President Trophy (First Class) and President Cup One Day Cricket among the top eight domestic teams.

Previously, the HEC team played Grade-II Cricket, but has now been selected to play Grade-I Cricket, which is one of the premier domestic tournaments.

PCB considered HEC to participate in the Grade-I Cricket owing to its performance in Grade-II tournament (Patron’s Trophy) 2018-19 wherein HEC clinched 2nd position and promotion of cricket in universities by consistent arrangement of cricket tournaments among university students.

On this remarkable achievement, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed commended the remarkable performance of HEC contingent.

Referring to the team performance in National Games Quetta 2023, he said, “we are continuously taking measures to promote university sports with a clear focus on training and development of student players,” adding that HEC has produced various national and international cadre male and female cricketers.

The Chairman said HEC has included cricket in Talent Hunt Youth Sports League which is a Prime Minister’s Youth Programme initiative.

He noted that “our previous experience of conducting trials across the country has enabled us to organise cricket trials in Lahore and Karachi to select a team of 20 players for Grade-I Cricket tournament.”

It is worth mentioning that HEC will sooner be initiating nationwide Cricket Talent Hunt trials in 25 locations for both boys and girls aged 15-25 years.