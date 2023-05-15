UrduPoint.com

HEC Girls Hockey Team Qualifies For National Game's Semi-finals After Six Years

Muhammad Rameez Published May 15, 2023 | 08:55 PM

HEC girls hockey team qualifies for National Game's semi-finals after six years

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) reached the semi-finals of the National Games girls hockey competition after six years

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) reached the semi-finals of the National Games girls hockey competition after six years.

The hockey competition of the 34th National Games in Quetta was underway at the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Hockey Stadium, according to a communiqu� here on Monday.

The team achieved this feat by defeating the team of Sindh province. HEC Director of sports Javed Ali Memon congratulated the team for reaching the final four and expressed his determination that the hockey team would continue its excellent performance and reach the finals as well.

He also congratulated the head coach & manager former international player Mubashir Mukhtar and coach Suman Khan and appreciated their performance.

Team captain Maryam Hussain played an important role in the victory of her team by scoring a wonderful goal. The semi-final of HEC would be against Pakistan Army.

The HEC team consisted of Ayesha Mehek, Aqsa Javed, Ziaj Mir, Tabaraka Tariq, Humaira Rafi, Maryam Hanif (captain), Maryam Hussain, Saira Murad, Areba Sarwar, Bushra Liaquat, Areeba Yaqoob, Sidra tul Mantha, Sadaf Rafi, Maleeha, Fatima Zehra, Saba Riaz, Yamuna Fatima, Sundus Siddiqui and Rukhsar.

