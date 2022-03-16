HEC included in Pakistan Sports Board board

Pakistan Sports Board on Wednesday has taken on board the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to aid in launching sports management programs in the universities

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sports Board on Wednesday has taken on board the Higher education Commission (HEC) to aid in launching sports management programs in the universities.

After the 24th meeting of the board of Pakistan Sports Board here, the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza said HEC has been added to the board to assist in launching sports management programs in the universities and she also welcomed the new members in the board.

"The government is implementing a National Sports Policy to give our athletes a fair chance to win medals for the country at the international level," she said.

She said the promotion and encouragement of all sports was the central vision and all stakeholders including the National Sports Federations would be on board.