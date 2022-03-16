UrduPoint.com

HEC Included In Pakistan Sports Board Board

Muhammad Rameez Published March 16, 2022 | 09:02 PM

HEC included in Pakistan Sports Board board

Pakistan Sports Board on Wednesday has taken on board the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to aid in launching sports management programs in the universities

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sports Board on Wednesday has taken on board the Higher education Commission (HEC) to aid in launching sports management programs in the universities.

After the 24th meeting of the board of Pakistan Sports Board here, the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza said HEC has been added to the board to assist in launching sports management programs in the universities and she also welcomed the new members in the board.

"The government is implementing a National Sports Policy to give our athletes a fair chance to win medals for the country at the international level," she said.

She said the promotion and encouragement of all sports was the central vision and all stakeholders including the National Sports Federations would be on board.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports HEC All Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court postpones decision on acquitt ..

Islamabad High Court postpones decision on acquittal pleas of co-accused

54 seconds ago
 Supreme Court dismisses Balochistan Govt's petitio ..

Supreme Court dismisses Balochistan Govt's petition in appointments case

55 seconds ago
 Opposition had a dubious role during Swat militanc ..

Opposition had a dubious role during Swat militancy, with Imran Khan siding with ..

58 seconds ago
 7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advis ..

7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advisory issued

2 minutes ago
 Transfers of Kashmiri prisoners to Indian jails co ..

Transfers of Kashmiri prisoners to Indian jails condemned.

2 minutes ago
 President of Pakistan National Open Polo Champions ..

President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship : Master Paints, Remounts ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>