HEC inter-varsity gymnastics meet starts at GCU

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) three-day Inter-Varsity Gymnastic Championship began at the Government College University (GCU) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) three-day Inter-Varsity Gymnastic Championship began at the Government College University (GCU) here on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony which was attended by Directors of Sports from different public sector and private universities.

Teams from eight universities including Punjab University, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, GCU Lahore Superior University and University of Central (UCP) Punjab are participating in the championship.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that sportsmen were the real ambassadors of a country, adding that universities should act as nurseries to produce national and international sportsmen for Pakistan.

Prof Asghar Zaidi said that sports contributed to grooming the youth in a healthy environment where emphasiswas laid on physical agility, spirit of competitiveness coupled with compassion, tolerance and moderation.