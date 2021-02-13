UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Inter-varsity Gymnastics Meet Starts At GCU

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:34 PM

HEC inter-varsity gymnastics meet starts at GCU

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) three-day Inter-Varsity Gymnastic Championship began at the Government College University (GCU) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) three-day Inter-Varsity Gymnastic Championship began at the Government College University (GCU) here on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony which was attended by Directors of Sports from different public sector and private universities.

Teams from eight universities including Punjab University, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, GCU Lahore Superior University and University of Central (UCP) Punjab are participating in the championship.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that sportsmen were the real ambassadors of a country, adding that universities should act as nurseries to produce national and international sportsmen for Pakistan.

Prof Asghar Zaidi said that sports contributed to grooming the youth in a healthy environment where emphasiswas laid on physical agility, spirit of competitiveness coupled with compassion, tolerance and moderation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Sports Punjab Superior Bahauddin Zakariya University GCU HEC From Government

Recent Stories

Ufone and PTCL partner with Islamabad United for s ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan on strong legal footing to challenge 'Rog ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook, Twitter Heads May Testify in US House Ov ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

20 minutes ago

Ali Sadpara shines as symbol of brilliance: nation ..

22 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz says tactics are being used to target ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.