HEC Intervarsity Taekwondo Championship opening ceremony held

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The opening ceremony of the All Pakistan Intervarsity Taekwondo Championship was held at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) gymnasium, here on Wednesday.

As many as 16 taekwondo teams from various universities across Pakistan will participate in the event, which is being held under the auspices of the Higher education Commission (HEC).

In-charge Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon was the chief guest on the occasion while director sports of various universities and officials of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation attended the opening ceremony.

The championship is being commenced under the supervision and guidance of technical officials including referees from Pakistan Taekwondo Federation so that the matches be conducted as per National and International standards.

Further, the players have been given an equal opportunity of competition and an environment as of National or International championships, where failure to follow rules may lead to disqualification.

The championship is being held with an aim of promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and physical fitness among university students, besides providing a platform for talented athletes to showcase their skills and mettle in their favorite game.

Javed Ali Memon emphasized the importance of sports in fostering unity, discipline, and healthy competition among youth. "We believe that sports play a vital role in shaping the minds and bodies of our future leaders," he added.

The Taekwondo Intervasity Championship will feature exciting matches in various weight categories. The top performers of this Championship will be selected for participation in forthcoming National Taekwondo Championship under Pakistan Taekwondo Federation.