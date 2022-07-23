UrduPoint.com

HEC Opens Registration For Hockey Trials

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

HEC opens registration for Hockey trials

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC) in collaboration with selected higher education institutions has opened a nationwide registration process for the trials of Hockey (Men and Women).

The trials are being held under the Talent Hunt Youth sports League initiative.

Both male and female young players aged between 15-25 years are eligible to register for participation in the sport.

The scrutiny of documents, including CNIC/Form-B and Domicile of young players, will be carried out.

However, the registered players can appear for trials at their nearest locations within their respective province.

After competing in trials, the successful players will be eligible for the provincial and national leagues.

They will be provided continuous coaching and mentorship from the trial phase till the national league, featuring various avenues for future growth including representation of Pakistan at national and international levels.

HEC will conduct the trials at 25 locations, including in the Federal capital, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh, in order to provide an opportunity to young players to showcase their talent in Hockey.

All the young and enthusiastic Hockey players are encouraged to register themselves at https://pmyp.gov.pk/HEC/SportsForm.

Besides, on-the-spot registration facilities will also be provided to the eligible players.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Punjab Young Male Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC From

Recent Stories

Pakistan team excited for second Test against Sri ..

Pakistan team excited for second Test against Sri Lanka

6 minutes ago
 Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of ..

Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of next general elections

39 minutes ago
 PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing ..

PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing Kyiv to resume exports of grai ..

59 minutes ago
 CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic dev ..

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punj ..

SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punjab

6 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.