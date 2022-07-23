HEC opens registration for Hockey trials

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC) in collaboration with selected higher education institutions has opened a nationwide registration process for the trials of Hockey (Men and Women).

The trials are being held under the Talent Hunt Youth sports League initiative.

Both male and female young players aged between 15-25 years are eligible to register for participation in the sport.

The scrutiny of documents, including CNIC/Form-B and Domicile of young players, will be carried out.

However, the registered players can appear for trials at their nearest locations within their respective province.

After competing in trials, the successful players will be eligible for the provincial and national leagues.

They will be provided continuous coaching and mentorship from the trial phase till the national league, featuring various avenues for future growth including representation of Pakistan at national and international levels.

HEC will conduct the trials at 25 locations, including in the Federal capital, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh, in order to provide an opportunity to young players to showcase their talent in Hockey.

All the young and enthusiastic Hockey players are encouraged to register themselves at https://pmyp.gov.pk/HEC/SportsForm.

Besides, on-the-spot registration facilities will also be provided to the eligible players.