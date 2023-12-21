Open Menu

HEC Record History, Taking 3rd Position In National Athletics Meet

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 21, 2023 | 09:11 PM

HEC record history, taking 3rd position in National Athletics Meet

The Men and Women athletes of the Higher Education Commission showed excellent performance in the National Athletics Championship held in Attock, on which the Higher Education Commission awarded the third position

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Men and Women athletes of the Higher education Commission showed excellent performance in the National Athletics Championship held in Attock, on which the Higher Education Commission awarded the third position.

Talking to APP, former international athletes and the Director of General sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam appreciated the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem for extending support to the athletes.

He said the Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem got a special congratulatory letter after the HEC teams gave outstanding performances. Coordinator and Manager HEC Team Athletics Championship and former international athlete Bahre Karam, said that the players made their hard efforts by winning third position.

According to the results, the HEC team won the third position in the women's competition. HEC women's team won this position after WAPDA and Army. The HEC Women's team won four gold, 10 silver, and 06 bronze medals with 271 points.

The HEC Men team won two gold, two silver, and 06 bronze medals with 162 points. Bahre Karam, the manager of the team, paid tribute to the Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar, and Director and In-Charge Javed Ali Memon.

He said with their interest and efforts, the players of HEC have achieved great and historical success. He said now HEC would provide good scholarships and other incentives including cash prizes to the medal winners for taking positions in their respective categories.

Related Topics

Peshawar Army Sports WAPDA Attock Women HEC Gold Silver Bronze

Recent Stories

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPP ..

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPPO A78 – Leader of the Pack

17 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to ..

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to promotes four employees

10 minutes ago
 PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarizatio ..

PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarization; Senator

8 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgr ..

Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgrims this year

8 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84 ..

Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84.45 feet deep water discharged ..

8 minutes ago
 UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds ..

UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds per acre: Dr Iqrar

8 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to pr ..

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to provide door-step educational fa ..

6 minutes ago
 Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commissi ..

Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commission's rules

6 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations ..

ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations; arrests 10

6 minutes ago
 GB gov't forms committee to address the issues of ..

GB gov't forms committee to address the issues of journalists

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stak ..

Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stake money

6 minutes ago
 Indonesia, Pakistan to collaborate for improving d ..

Indonesia, Pakistan to collaborate for improving distant learning programs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports