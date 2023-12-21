Open Menu

HEC Shines In National Athletics Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published December 21, 2023 | 07:37 PM

The Men and Women athletes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) showed excellent performance in the National Athletics Championship held in Attock, on which the HEC awarded third position

Talking to APP, former international athletes and Director General sports University of Peshawar (UoP) Bahre Karam appreciated the Vice Chancellor UoP Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem for extending support to the athletes.

He said the VC got a special congratulatory letter after the HEC teams gave outstanding performances. Coordinator and Manager HEC Team Athletics Championship Bahre Karam said that the players did their hard efforts by winning third position.

According to the results, the HEC team won the third position in the women's competition.

The HEC women's team won this position after WAPDA and Army. The HEC Women's team won four gold, 10 silver and 06 bronze medals with 271 points.

The HEC Men team won two gold, two silver and 06 bronze medals with 162 points. Bahre Karam, the manager of the team, while paying tribute to the Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar and Director and In-Charge Javed Ali Memon.

He said with their interest and efforts, the players of HEC have achieved great and historical success. He said that now HEC would provide good scholarships and other incentives including cash prizes to the medal winners for taking positions in their respective categories.

