HEC Women Team Clinches 2 Medals In Int'l Taekwondo Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman, Higher education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has congratulated the HEC Taekwondo women team on winning two medals, including a silver and a bronze medal, in the Combaxx 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Women Championship.

Over 500 male and female athletes from 23 countries are competing in 16 senior and five junior weight categories in the championship being organised by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation held at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, a press release on Friday said.

A total of six players are representing HEC in the championship. Maliha Ali of Lahore Garrison University won the silver medal in the under 67 KG category and Alma Shfan Alizai of National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad clinched the bronze medal in the under 62 KG category.

"Through organising such international events, sports ecosystem can be developed in the country along with enhancing avenues of sports tourism in the country," the Chairman said.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also thanked the Government for providing a conducive environment for the country's youth to outperform in every walk of life. He said that the Government is continuously supporting HEC in executing youth-centric projects under Prime Minister's Youth Programme.

HEC plays a pivotal role in facilitating universities to promote sports along with academic activities. In this regard, HEC not only organizes intervarsity championships but also facilitates players' participation in national and international championships.

