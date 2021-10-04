UrduPoint.com

Hegerberg Set For Return After 20 Months Out Injured

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:18 PM

Hegerberg set for return after 20 months out injured

Former women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is set to return following a 20-month injury absence after being named on Monday in Lyon's squad for this week's Champions League game at Hacken

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Former women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is set to return following a 20-month injury absence after being named on Monday in Lyon's squad for this week's Champions League game at Hacken.

The 26-year-old Norway attacker has been out of action since January 2020 after rupturing a cruciate ligament in her right knee and then suffering a left tibia stress fracture.

"We're obviously delighted over the return of Ada after such a long absence. It's very good news," Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor told a press conference.

Tuesday's match in Sweden will be on an artificial pitch, which could affect the decision to play Hegerberg -- the all-time record scorer in the Champions League with 53 goals.

"Anything is possible and we'll see based on the match situation," said Bompastor.

"You can imagine she's delighted to be back in the group.

She's doing well. If I consider her in the squad of 21 players it's because she's 100 percent mentally and physically. I have no fears for her." Hegerberg won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or award in 2018, but Bompastor admitted she will need time to rediscover her best form after a long lay-off.

"It will take patience. The idea is that she gets her senses back little by little and it's our job to put her in the best conditions.

"Ada is a competitor. Mentally, she's very strong. Don't worry about her, she will come back very quickly and will do what is necessary to achieve that."The women's Champions League has introduced a group stage for the first time this season.

Lyon are the record seven-time European champions, but their streak of five straight Champions League titles was ended in the quarter-finals last season by Paris Saint-Germain, who also pipped Lyon to the French crown.

Related Topics

Norway Job Lyon Sweden January Women 2018 2020 Best PSG Coach

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day that honours coding and program ..

23 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior lead ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior leaders of UAE Prime Minister’s ..

23 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitme ..

Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitment drive as airline recovers f ..

53 minutes ago
 Joint research project between UAE, Israel to adva ..

Joint research project between UAE, Israel to advance conservation of Houbara bu ..

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court voids decision of constable's reinst ..

Supreme Court voids decision of constable's reinstatement

5 minutes ago
 Global trade rebound beats expectations but marked ..

Global trade rebound beats expectations but marked by regional divergences:WTO

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.