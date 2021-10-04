UrduPoint.com

Hegerberg Set For Return After 21 Months Out Injured

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:58 PM

Lyon, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Former women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is set to return following a 21-month injury absence after being named on Monday in Lyon's squad for this week's Champions league game at Hacken.

The 26-year-old Norway attacker has been out of action since January 2020 after rupturing a cruciate ligament in her right knee and then suffering a left tibia stress fracture, which was initially undetected.

Hegerberg won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or award in 2018.

Seven-time European champions Lyon play their opening Group D match in Sweden on Tuesday.

The women's Champions League has introduced a group stage for the first time this season.

Hegerberg is the all-time record scorer in the competition with 53 goals.

