Hegerberg Set For Return After 21 Months Out Injured
Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:58 PM
Lyon, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Former women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is set to return following a 21-month injury absence after being named on Monday in Lyon's squad for this week's Champions league game at Hacken.
The 26-year-old Norway attacker has been out of action since January 2020 after rupturing a cruciate ligament in her right knee and then suffering a left tibia stress fracture, which was initially undetected.
Hegerberg won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or award in 2018.
Seven-time European champions Lyon play their opening Group D match in Sweden on Tuesday.
The women's Champions League has introduced a group stage for the first time this season.
Hegerberg is the all-time record scorer in the competition with 53 goals.