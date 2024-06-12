Heli Safari Service To Facilitate Tourists At Shandur Polo
Muhammad Rameez Published June 12, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb Wednesday said that decision to start helicopter safari service for Shandur Polo festival would help facilitate the local and foreign tourists
In this connection, he said, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Petronet Aviation.
Various tourism and heli safari service packages have been introduced for tourists desiring to participate in Shandur Polo Festival, Adviser Zahid Chanzeb said.
He disclosed that the first package includes Chitral Airport, Kalash Valley, Lowari Tunnel visits, followed by the second Package including Chitral Airport, Trichmer Peak and in the third Package, the tourists would visit Chitral Airport, Trich Mir, Qaqlasht Meadows.
In the fourth Package, he said, tourists would have tour from Chitral Airport to Shandur Polo Festival.
The tourists, he said, would book their respective packages on the following mobile number - 03335455566 or Email [email protected] and [email protected].
