Open Menu

Heli Safari Service To Facilitate Tourists At Shandur Polo

Muhammad Rameez Published June 12, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shandur Polo

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb Wednesday said that decision to start helicopter safari service for Shandur Polo festival would help facilitate the local and foreign tourists

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb Wednesday said that decision to start helicopter safari service for Shandur Polo festival would help facilitate the local and foreign tourists.

In this connection, he said, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Petronet Aviation.

Various tourism and heli safari service packages have been introduced for tourists desiring to participate in Shandur Polo Festival, Adviser Zahid Chanzeb said.

He disclosed that the first package includes Chitral Airport, Kalash Valley, Lowari Tunnel visits, followed by the second Package including Chitral Airport, Trichmer Peak and in the third Package, the tourists would visit Chitral Airport, Trich Mir, Qaqlasht Meadows.

In the fourth Package, he said, tourists would have tour from Chitral Airport to Shandur Polo Festival.

The tourists, he said, would book their respective packages on the following mobile number - 03335455566 or Email [email protected] and [email protected].

APP/ijz/1835/

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polo Mobile Visit Chitral From Airport

Recent Stories

PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelih ..

PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader ..

57 seconds ago
 NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal

NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal

59 seconds ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 tri ..

1 minute ago
 Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack ..

Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case

1 minute ago
 Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball co ..

Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball courts; assures full facilities ..

1 minute ago
 DIG takes notice of injured policeman

DIG takes notice of injured policeman

13 minutes ago
Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Ope ..

Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

13 minutes ago
 Delegation of Punjab University students visits PS ..

Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA

13 minutes ago
 Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the ..

Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha

13 minutes ago
 Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Amer ..

Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas

13 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest ..

US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews arrangements at cattle market ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements at cattle markets

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports