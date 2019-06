New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Brooke Henderson fired a two-under par 69 Sunday to grab a one-stroke victory at the LPGA Meijer Classic, becoming the winningest Canadian golfer in history with her ninth career crown.

Henderson had been level with Sandra Post, former Masters champion Mike Weir and George Knudson on eight career victories until capturing her second Meijer title in three seasons.

"That's really cool," Henderson said. "Earlier this year, to get my eighth win and to tie that record was a huge deal for me. Now, to kind of breakthrough, that is awesome." It was the second title of the year for the 21-year-old prodigy, who also took the LPGA Lotte Championship in April in Hawaii. She has won at least one LPGA title in five consecutive years and at least two in four straight years.

Henderson finished 72 holes at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on 21-under par 267.

That was enough to edge a pack on 268 that included Australian Su Oh, Japan's Nasa Hataoka and Americans Brittany Altomare and Lexi Thompson.

American Morgan Pressel was sixth on 272, one stroke ahead of compatriots Nelly Korda and Annie Park.

Henderson birdied the par-5 fourth and par-4 sixth holes, added another at the par-3 13th and took her lone bogey at the par-4 16th but closed with back-to-back pars to secure the historic victory.

Henderson, whose caddie is her sister Brittany, took Father's Day to praise her dad Dave Henderson, the only golf instructor she has ever had, who attended with Brooke's mother Darlene.