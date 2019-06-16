UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Henderson Leads Meijer Classic After Birdie Blitz

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Henderson leads Meijer Classic after birdie blitz

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Canada's Brooke Henderson produced a barnstorming finish to maintain her lead after the third round at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan on Saturday.

Henderson, who had surged into the lead after producing back-to-back eight-under-par 64s in the first two rounds, has a two-stroke advantage heading into Sunday's final round at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids.

On Saturday, Henderson carded a three-under-par 69 to remain ahead of the pack after recording consecutive birdies on the final three holes to put her at 19 under par.

Until that late birdie spree, Henderson had risked relinquishing the lead after an even-par round that contained of three birdies and three bogeys.

Henderson is two clear of American Annie Park, who took full advantage of the benign conditions to post a flawless seven-under-par 65.

Park made seven birdies and 11 pars in a bogey-free third round which left her alone in second on 17 under.

The round of the day however belonged to Lexi Thompson, who motored up the leaderboard with a dazzling 10-under-par 62, equalling the course record.

Thompson started the day 10 shots off the lead at six under par.

However the 24-year-old from Florida produced a sensational performance which included 10 birdies before a brilliant eagle three on the 18th. Bogeys on the third and 16th holes denied Thompson a 60.

Related Topics

Thompson Lead Eagle Grand Rapids Florida Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

7 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

8 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

8 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

8 hours ago

Dubai’s economy picks up speed, promises stronge ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.