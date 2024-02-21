Hendricks To Maintain Momentum In Next Matches
Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2024 | 01:40 AM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Multan Sultans batsman Reeza Hendricks said that he was trying to maintain the momentum by giving good performance and playing role in team’s victory in the next matches as he was playing as per the match conditions.
Holding a press conference after defeating Islamabad United by five wickets at Multan cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Reeza Hendricks said that he was quite comfortable while playing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and termed it a nice experience.
He said that the team played as per the condition and added that target of 145 was a challenging score but Muhammad Rizwan gave a good platform to perform. He said that he tried to stay on the pitch for long and then played the game freely.
Hendricks maintained that it was wish to start the tournament well and perform till the end which unfortunately not happened in the last two previous games.
He said that the pitch was very difficult to play especially Naseem Shah bowled very well on the front and in was challenging. He said that staying on the pitch for long brought good results and fortunately Sultans beat united.
To a question, Reeza said that Naseem Shah had a lot of pace and a lot of quality in the bowling and it was too difficult of face his bowling. He said that playing against the one the top fast bowlers was a good experience for him.
He said that the team has dropped few catches in the match and there would be more improvement in fielding also in the next matches. He said that the team was in a high spirit and the same would continue till the final of the tournament.
Recent Stories
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality
More Stories From Sports
-
Team fought well, more improvements in next matches: Mike Hesson44 minutes ago
-
ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off5 hours ago
-
Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker5 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Multan Sultans defeat Islamabad United by five wickets7 hours ago
-
Neil Hawkjns for tearing down stereotypes thru sports7 hours ago
-
Qadir Khan, Faaz Ullah shine in Inter-district cricket tourney7 hours ago
-
Gattuso out as Marseille coach after five months7 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win8 hours ago
-
Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals8 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results8 hours ago
-
Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership8 hours ago
-
Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed8 hours ago