Hendricks To Maintain Momentum In Next Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2024 | 01:40 AM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Multan Sultans batsman Reeza Hendricks said that he was trying to maintain the momentum by giving good performance and playing role in team’s victory in the next matches as he was playing as per the match conditions.

Holding a press conference after defeating Islamabad United by five wickets at Multan cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Reeza Hendricks said that he was quite comfortable while playing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and termed it a nice experience.

He said that the team played as per the condition and added that target of 145 was a challenging score but Muhammad Rizwan gave a good platform to perform. He said that he tried to stay on the pitch for long and then played the game freely.

Hendricks maintained that it was wish to start the tournament well and perform till the end which unfortunately not happened in the last two previous games.

He said that the pitch was very difficult to play especially Naseem Shah bowled very well on the front and in was challenging. He said that staying on the pitch for long brought good results and fortunately Sultans beat united.

To a question, Reeza said that Naseem Shah had a lot of pace and a lot of quality in the bowling and it was too difficult of face his bowling. He said that playing against the one the top fast bowlers was a good experience for him.

He said that the team has dropped few catches in the match and there would be more improvement in fielding also in the next matches. He said that the team was in a high spirit and the same would continue till the final of the tournament.

