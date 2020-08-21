UrduPoint.com
Henrik Larsson Joins Koeman's Barca Coaching Staff

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:42 PM

Former Sweden star Henrik Larsson and ex-Hoffenheim boss Alfred Schreuder will join new coach Ronald Koeman's staff at Barcelona, the club announced on Friday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Former Sweden star Henrik Larsson and ex-Hoffenheim boss Alfred Schreuder will join new coach Ronald Koeman's staff at Barcelona, the club announced on Friday.

Larsson and Schreuder signed two-year deals. Koeman was appointed earlier this week as the replacement for Quique Setien, who was sacked in the wake of Barca's 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 48-year-old Larsson spent two seasons at the Camp Nou as a player from 2004-06, scoring 22 goals in 62 games and winning the Champions League and two La Liga titles.

The Swede also played alongside Koeman for two years at Feyenoord between 1995 and 1997.

Since his retirement in 2009, Larsson has coached Landskrona, Falkenberg and Helsingborg in his homeland.

Schreuder, 47, left Hoffenheim in June over a difference of opinions about the club's direction.

The Dutchman, who had previously served as assistant manager, rejoined the Bundesliga side last year from Ajax to take over after Julian Nagelsmann left for RB Leipzig.

Schreuder also had a stint in charge of Twente in 2014-15.

