UrduPoint.com

Henrik Stenson Named 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Henrik Stenson named 2023 European Ryder Cup captain

Henrik Stenson will captain the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, golf chiefs announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Henrik Stenson will captain the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, golf chiefs announced on Tuesday.

The first Swede to be named European captain boasts an impressive Ryder Cup record, helping Europe to victory over the United States in three of his five appearances as a player.

The 2020 vice-captain will be looking to reclaim the Ryder Cup following victory for the USA at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin last September.

"It is a huge honour and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news," Stenson, 45, said in a statement released by Ryder Cup Europe.

He was selected by a five-man panel including the three most recent European skippers -- Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke.

"I would like to thank the selection panel for believing in me and will say to them, and every European golf fan, that I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands," said Stenson.

Related Topics

USA Europe United States September 2020

Recent Stories

Int'l community must take effective notice of Indi ..

Int'l community must take effective notice of India's belligerence: AJK Presiden ..

7 minutes ago
 Registration for recruitment in Pak Navy to contin ..

Registration for recruitment in Pak Navy to continue till 26 March

7 minutes ago
 Mayor Peshawar, Chairmen of 7 Tehsil Councils took ..

Mayor Peshawar, Chairmen of 7 Tehsil Councils took oath of their offices

7 minutes ago
 Almost 1.6m visits to Expo 2020 Dubai in one week ..

Almost 1.6m visits to Expo 2020 Dubai in one week as numbers reach 19m

7 minutes ago
 Man held for selling fireworks

Man held for selling fireworks

19 minutes ago
 Commissioner for facilitating Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Q ..

Commissioner for facilitating Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar devotees during Urs ce ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>