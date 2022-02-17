Henry bags seven as South Africa 95 all out in 1st Test

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :South Africa were all out for 95 in their first innings on day one of the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday.

Their innings lasted less than two sessions after being sent in to bat in bowler-friendly conditions.

Matt Henry was New Zealand's chief wicket-taker with a career best seven for 23 from 15 overs.

Zubayr Hamza top scored for South Africa with 25.