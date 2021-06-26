UrduPoint.com
Herath, Prince Join Bangladesh Cricket Team Coaching Staff

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:36 PM

Bangladesh on Saturday appointed former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath and South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince as consultants for the national men's cricket team

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Bangladesh on Saturday appointed former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath and South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince as consultants for the national men's cricket team.

The appointments come ahead of a tour of Zimbabwe in July when Bangladesh will play a Test, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

Herath, the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket with 433 wickets, replaces New Zealand's Daniel Vettori.

Batting consultant Prince, replacing Englishman Jon Lewis, was capped 119 times for South Africa in the three formats.

The 44-year-old left-hander previously worked as batting consultant for the South Africa A team and had also been the A side's interim head coach.

