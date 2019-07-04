Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Bangladesh to Qualify - Pak vs Ban

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Pakistan road to qualification for the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinals, is just like climbing Mount Everest without a tank of oxygen.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) Pakistan will be playing its last group match with Bangladesh on Friday.

After England beat India and New Zealand in the world cup matches, chances are grim for Pakistan to make their way to the top four.

For Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals, New Zealand had to defeat England and Pakistan needed to beat Bangladesh.

However, Englad beat New Zealand by 119 runs on Wednesday's match, making it even more difficult for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals.

Here’s what Pakistan needs to do to still qualify for the semi-final.

Bat first against Bangladesh

Since, it has now come down to Net Run Rate, Pakistan will have to beat Bangladesh by a big margin on Friday.

For this, Pakistan should bat first and must score 400 runs and dismiss Bangladesh for 316 run or it should score 350 runs and beat Bangladesh at 311 runs.

However if Bangladesh bats first, then Pakistan are out even before the game begins.

As this is quite unlikely, Pakistani fans are already disappointed over the national team being disqualified from the tournament.

But here’s to hope that Pakistan team is lucky enough to win the toss and set a mighty target for Bangladesh.