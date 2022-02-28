UrduPoint.com

Hernandez Late Strike Hands Galaxy Win Over New York

Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Hernandez late strike hands Galaxy win over New York

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored a 90th-minute winner as the Los Angeles Galaxy defeated the reigning MLS champions New York City in their season-opener on Sunday.

Mexico international Hernandez collected a pass from Raheem Edwards and lost his marker before rifling a right foot shot into the roof of the net to seal a hard-fought game at the club's Dignity Health sports Park home.

The victory hands the Galaxy a morale-boosting early three points as the MLS giants launch their quest to return to the playoffs after missing out in 2020 and 2021.

"The effort of the team was incredible," the former Manchester United and West Ham forward said.

"It's an unbelievable three points. But I don't want all the praise. It was a victory for LA Galaxy not for Chicharito," he added after the win in front of more than 25,000 fans.

Galaxy will also draw encouragement from the performance of new signing Douglas Costa.

The Brazilian former Bayern Munich and Juventus winger looked threatening throughout, drawing early saves from New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson in the opening six minutes.

The 31-year-old Brazil international also came close to setting up a goal for Kevin Cabral on 34 minutes, only for the Frenchman's effort to be saved again by Johnson.

In other games on Sunday, another Brazilian, Alexandre Pato, scored his first Major League Soccer goal as Orlando City beat CF Montreal 2-0.

The former AC Milan and Villarreal striker, who played just four times last season due to injuries, opened the scoring in the 49th minute.

Benji Michel added Orlando's second on 59 minutes to wrap up the points for the Florida team.

Elsewhere, 2018 MLS champions Atlanta United scored a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Brazilian Luiz Araujo, English-born US international Dom Dwyer and American 17-year-old Caleb Wiley scored the goals for Atlanta with Daniel Salloi scoring a consolation strike for Kansas City.

Related Topics

Sports Los Angeles Douglas Kansas City Orlando Atlanta New York Florida Brazil Manchester United Sunday 2018 2020 All From Bayern Juventus AC Milan

Recent Stories

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

11 hours ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

20 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

20 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

23 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>