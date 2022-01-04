UrduPoint.com

Hernandez Sidelined As Bayern Lose Two More To Covid

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Berlin, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Bayern Munich's Covid crisis grew deeper with Lucas Hernandez and Tanguy Nianzou the latest players to test positive for the coronavirus, the Bundesliga leaders announced on Monday.

The club reported that the two players "are now self-isolating at their current location" - Hernandez is currently in the Maldives.

Bayern said that "both are well" but that a diagnosis has not yet been received for Leroy Sane, Josip Stanisic and Dayot Upamecano.

The German champions were hit hard at the weekend with news that Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards had all tested positive and placed in quarantine.

In December, the Bavarians said they would be without Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich for up to four weeks after he contracted the virus.

Kimmich sparked a heated debate in October when he revealed he had declined a vaccine against Covid due to "personal concerns" but last month said he was happy to receive a jab.

Bayern are also without striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and defender Bouna Sarr, who are both invloved in the African Cup of Nations.

Bayern, who are nine points clear of Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga, restart their league campaign on Friday by hosting Borussia Moenchengladbach, which will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

