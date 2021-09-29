HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-up

Ramona Forchini and Leonardo Paez, winners of the 2021 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships., will be in Hatta, competing against the sport’s biggest names

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th September, 2021) Dubai Sports Council have announced the second edition of the HERO Dubai Hatta will take place on October 29 at the Hatta MTB Trail Centre with cyclists from more than 40 countries taking part, including the sport’s biggest stars.

Supported by Dubai Sports Council, HERO Dubai Hatta is part of the HERO Series and the only UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) mountain bike race in the Arabian Peninsula, and details about the 2021 event were revealed at Wednesday’s press conference in Dubai Sports Council, in the presence of Khalid Al Awar, Director of Dubai Sports Council’s Sports Events Department, and Gerhard Vanzi, CEO of HERO World Series.

Organising the global race further boosts Dubai’s and Hatta’s rising profile as a venue for international cycling and mountain bike races. The race also supports the overall plan to develop Hatta and enhance its appeal as a world-class tourist and sports destination. Dubai Sports Council is keen to organise international events in Hatta to increase awareness of the area’s natural beauty, biodiversity and picturesque mountain environment as well as encourage a culture of sports.

Speaking at the press conference, Khalid Al Awar said: “We are pleased to welcome HERO World Series back to Dubai for the second edition of HERO Dubai Hatta. The race is billed as the ‘Desert Fascination’ and for good reason, because Dubai is a truly magical and fascinating place, and idyllic Hatta brings its own charm to a glistening, awe-inspiring ultra-modern megalopolis.

“Hosting HERO Dubai Hatta is aligned with the Hatta development plans of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who recently approved six new projects which aim to support development in Hatta and enhance its position as one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the country and internationally.

“It is also aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city and strengthen its position as the world’s most preferred venue for international sporting events.

“Hatta, with its challenging terrain and an exciting mountain bike trail, has emerged as one of the top destinations for mountain biking in the region and the world, and it hosts a number of local and international cycling events throughout the year.

“Cycling, as both recreation and sports, is gaining in numbers here in the UAE and we can see that in an ever-increasing number of participants and events. We host five international cycling events in Dubai annually, and we organise more than 30 local cycling events every year, and I am confident we will see these numbers grow in the coming period, as we work alongside our local and international partners to promote the many benefits of cycling.”

A high-octane sport event, HERO Dubai Hatta offers participants an opportunity to compete in an exclusive location, immersed in the desert’s unique atmosphere. The two race routes will wind their way across sandy dunes and rocky tracks. The ‘long’ route boasts 60 km and an elevation gain of 1,600m, while the shorter 30km course offer an 800m elevation gain.

The starting line for HERO Dubai Hatta 2021 will boast some of the most important figures from the international mountain bike scene, including current World Champions, Ramona Forchini and Leonardo Paez. This is Forchini’s first opportunity to cut her teeth on the routes of one of the HERO Series stages. Paez, on the other hand, knows the HERO like the back of his hand; he has won the BMW HERO Südtirol Dolomites a good six times and was also crowned winner at the HERO Dubai Hatta’s first edition in 2020.

Many other elite athletes have also confirmed their presence at the 2021 HERO Dubai Hatta. The women’s race will see Forchini race against Ariane Lüthi, the current UCI Marathon world ranking leader. Expectations will be high from Lithuanian Katazina Sosna as well. After winning the 2021 BMW HERO Südtirol Dolomites, she will set her eyes on the top spot in Hatta after missing out by a hair’s breadth in 2020 and finishing second.

Among the men, fans will see Martin Stosek from the Czech Republic in action; he is the current leader of the UCI Marathon world ranking and a bronze medallist at lasts year’s UCI MTB Marathon World Championship. His compatriot Kristian Hynek, who placed second at the 2019 World Championships, will also be racing in Hatta and will be among the ones to watch.

Fans will also be keeping an eye out for German Andreas Seewald, who is the leader of the 2021 UCI MTB Marathon Series and winner of the 2021 BMW HERO Südtirol Dolomites. Swiss Urs Huber, winner of the 2021Andalucía Bike Race, will also be at the starting line.

Gerhard Vanzi said: “The reigning world champions, Ramona Forchini and Leonardo Paez, will honour us with their presence at this much-awaited event. They are two outstanding athletes and will give us a show to remember – especially because they will have to race against many other outstanding world athletes.”

The HERO Dubai Hatta Title Sponsor: Dubai Holding

As part of its commitment to Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021, this year’s Title Sponsor of HERO Dubai Hatta is Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with a strong footprint in community wellness and wellbeing. Dubai Holding has been playing a key role in building Hatta’s tourism and investment potential, showcasing the beautiful mountain destination and its dynamic offering to the world as prime regional destination for eco-tourism, integrating hospitality and retail to offer a diverse leisure experience through Hatta Wadi Hub and Hatta Resorts among many other initiatives and projects throughout Hatta.

The HERO Dubai Hatta and 2020 EXPO – fly Emirates

Choose an Emirates flight when travelling to Dubai to explore its stunning desert – and to visit the 2020 EXPO. The airline will gift a daily 2020 EXPO pass to each person included in a booking for one of the company’s routes between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022

The HERO Dubai Hatta programme

Registered athletes can make the most of October 27 and 28 by taking part in training sessions at the Hatta MTB Trail Centre. This will be an opportunity for them to get acquainted with the routes. The HERO Dubai Hatta 60km race will be flagged off at 9 am on October 29, while those taking part in the 30km race will be at the starting line at 9.30am. The award ceremony to crown the winners will take place at 3pm.

Heroes of the future

The HERO Dubai Hatta Kids will take place on Friday, October 29 on a dedicated route inside the Hatta Mountain Bike Trail Centre. Open to children between the age of 4 and 14, the kids event will be an opportunity for the children to compete alongside the sport’s biggest names.