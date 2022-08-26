UrduPoint.com

Herrada Escapes To Razor-edge Vuelta Triumph

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 26, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Herrada escapes to razor-edge Vuelta triumph

Jesus Herrada of Cofidis won stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday when an escape group beat the chasing pack over the 190km from Camargo to Cistierna in Castilla and Leon

Cistierna, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Jesus Herrada of Cofidis won stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday when an escape group beat the chasing pack over the 190km from Camargo to Cistierna in Castilla and Leon.

The race ended in a razor-edge, five-way dash for the line with Samuele Battistella of Astana coming second and Britain's Fred Wright of Bahrain Victorious in third.

Remco Evenepoel maintained the overall lead as the main contenders took it easy with two major mountain stages coming up over the weekend.

Friday's main challenge was the Puerto de San Glorio climb with 22.4km at 5.5% incline to an altitude of 1600m where some of the sprinters were dropped, allowing the escape to make it home before the pack.

The 32-year-old Herrada claimed a second win for Spain on this Vuelta after UAE's Marc Soler won stage five.

Evenepoel survived a mechanical problem with a wheel but goes into the weekend 21sec ahead of Rudi Molard and 28sec ahead of Enric Mas.

Big guns such as defending champion Primoz Roglic (1min 01sec) and Ineos Rider Tao Geoghegan Hart (1min 27sec) are within touching distance of the 22-year-old Belgian.

Two riders pulled out with Covid overnight as Andrea Vendrame and Jaakko Hanninen of AG2R fell ill with further testing pending on Monday's rest day.

That will be followed by a long individual time-trial where Evenepoel, on paper at least, should punish his rivals again before the Vuelta swoops into the south.

Saturday's mountain stage ends with a testing 10km climb at average 8.5%, while Sunday's stage takes in a coastal run before a finale which is perhaps more fearsome with a short 4km effort but at 12%.

dmc/dj

Related Topics

UAE Camargo Astana San Leon Lead Spain Bahrain Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Flood wreaks havoc in Quetta's tourist point Hana ..

Flood wreaks havoc in Quetta's tourist point Hana Orak

59 seconds ago
 Van driver hits Brussels cafe terrace, injuring si ..

Van driver hits Brussels cafe terrace, injuring six

1 minute ago
 Court rejects Cardiff appeal over Sala transfer fe ..

Court rejects Cardiff appeal over Sala transfer fee

1 minute ago
 War in Ukraine: latest developments

War in Ukraine: latest developments

1 minute ago
 One flood victim killed over distribution of food ..

One flood victim killed over distribution of food package in Khairpur

4 minutes ago
 SCBAP condemns police raid at senior Advocate Ramz ..

SCBAP condemns police raid at senior Advocate Ramzan Ch's house

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.