UrduPoint.com

Herro Hailed As Heat Hammer Banged-up Bucks In NBA

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:46 AM

Herro hailed as Heat hammer banged-up Bucks in NBA

Tyler Herro scored a team-high 27 points as the Miami Heat set a club record for most points in a season-opening game by hammering the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 137-95 on Thursday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Tyler Herro scored a team-high 27 points as the Miami Heat set a club record for most points in a season-opening game by hammering the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 137-95 on Thursday.

Jimmy Butler delivered 21 points and Bam Adebayo had a game high 13 rebounds for the Heat, who used a 26-2 first quarter run to bust the game open and never look back.

"I mean, 137s a lot. Hopefully, we can see that a lot this season," Herro said.

The previous team record for points in a season opener was 128 against Detroit in 1999, and the largest margin of victory was 26 points in 2000 over Orlando.

Six-time all-star Kyle Lowry made his debut for the Heat but was held to just five points on one-of-eight shooting.

The Bucks never led in the contest and went nine straight minutes without a field goal in the first quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Khris Middleton scored just 10 points in the loss.

The banged-up Bucks were missing several key players including Jrue Holiday (right heel), Brook Lopez (back) and Bobby Portis (left hamstring).

"We'll get some of the guys back and every team is going to deal with this at different points," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "It's a long journey and we're just getting started." The Heat shot 53.1 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent on three-point attempts while the Bucks shot 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Also, Stephen Curry drained two late three pointers en route to a 45-point performance as the Golden State Warriors spoiled the Los Angeles Clippers' season opener with a 115-113 win.

Curry sank a 31-foot three pointer with 1:54 left in the fourth to give the Warriors a one-point lead. He hit another clutch three pointer with 57 seconds left to erase a one-point Clipper lead. He also had 10 rebounds.

"I thought our guys just really stuck with it," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "Steph Curry, he is just Steph Curry. There has never been anybody like him. Those last two threes were ridiculous."

Related Topics

Los Angeles Bam Lead Tyler Orlando Milwaukee Detroit Miami Gold From Coach

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces door-to-door drive to meet C ..

Punjab govt announces door-to-door drive to meet COVID-19 vaccination targets

2 minutes ago
 Three People Killed, One More Injured in Fire at P ..

Three People Killed, One More Injured in Fire at Plant Near Russia's Ryazan - Em ..

4 minutes ago
 Iran's Missile Technology Control Regime Membershi ..

Iran's Missile Technology Control Regime Membership Not on Agenda - Moscow

4 minutes ago
 DC for improvement of facilities at THQ hospital

DC for improvement of facilities at THQ hospital

4 minutes ago
 EU Wants to Accelerate Recognition of COVID-19 Cer ..

EU Wants to Accelerate Recognition of COVID-19 Certificates With Third Countries

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army ready to defend territorial integrit ..

Pakistan Army ready to defend territorial integrity: COAS

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.