Herschelle Gibbs Reaches Muzaffarabad To Play KPL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:11 PM

Herschelle Gibbs reaches Muzaffarabad to play KPL    

The South African player has arrived to play Kashmir Premier League despite that he was threatened  by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs on Saturday reached Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to play Kashmir Premier League (KPL)

Gibbs arrived in Muzaffarabad earlier on Saturday. He was given his number 4 jersey of the Overseas Warriors by the team owner. He came to play KPL despite Board of Control for Cricket in India. He also agreed to take part in the inaugural season of the KPL being played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

The Indian board also approached International Cricket Council, with a plea that KPL should not be recognized. It also wrote letters to different boards by clearing conveying that their players should not come to AJK to play KPL.

The six foreign cricketers who excused themselves from the KPL include Matt Prior, Phil Mustard, Owais Shah, Tenu Best and Monty Panesar.

Sources said that the BCCI officials had contacted the English and African cricket boards and threatened to ban their players from entering India if they participated in the KPL. Following the development, the South African cricketer took to Twitter and slammed the BCCI for stopping him.

The BCCI had also approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) against the Kashmir league, asking it to not recognise the tournament.

Sanctioned by the PCB, the KPL is a T20 format mega cricketing event aimed at promoting Kashmir’s importance and talent at the global level.

Six teams are participating in the tournament: the Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawlakot Hawks and Kotli Lions.

