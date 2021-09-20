UrduPoint.com

Herta Wins Monterey IndyCar Race, Palou Marches Closer To Points Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:20 AM

Herta wins Monterey IndyCar race, Palou marches closer to points title

Los Angeles, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Colton Herta captured his second victory of the season on Sunday at the Grand Prix of Monterey, while Alex Palou took another step closer to the overall points title.

Californian Herta made the Monterey race a family affair as his father, Bryan Herta, won this event in back-to-back years of 1998 and 1999.

Herta, driving a Gainbridge Honda, edged runner-up Palou (NTT Data Honda) by 1.974secs after leading through 91 of 95 laps.

Herta also won this event in 2019. The race was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Palou is now 35 points ahead of second-place Pato O'Ward in the season points standings with just one race remaining as this will be the 16th straight season the title will be determined in the final race of the year.

Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden is third, 48 points back.

The season will close with the Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday in Long Beach, 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Los Angeles.

Romain Grosjean finished third Sunday, roaring past several rivals and lapped traffic in which he cut between one to two seconds per lap from Herta and Palou.

